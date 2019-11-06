trending in HEALTH
- Lady Gaga Reveals Her History With Self-Harm – ‘I Was A Cutter For A Long Time’
- Andy Reveals He Quit Drinking On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ & He's Lost 12 Pounds!
- Shannon Beador Admits She Got Cosmetic Surgery Before The 'RHOC' Reunion
- Faith Hill Threatened Husband Tim McGraw With An Ultimatum
- ‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Gives Update On Her Brutal Recovery After Hip Surgery
Mercedes “MJ” Javid has been a mother for over six months now, and she recently admitted that she’s suffering from postpartum depression. In a new interview, the Shahs of Sunset star opened up about how she’s dealing with it since welcoming her son Shams Francis in April 2019.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
As a new mom, my biggest fear was not having the energy to keep up with my baby. But I’m doing it! My energy is up and my cravings are down! I really think it’s important to keep doing things for ourselves, be committed to improving how we feel from the inside out. Today is #WellnessWednesday so you can join me in being the best version of you! With @teamiblends It's super easy to work into your wellness routine too! You can even use my code JAVID25 for 25% off yours #ad #teamipartner
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
#NewNormals An actual 15 minute glam sesh to help me go faster for the rest of the month ♥️
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
#fabfitfunpartner #fabfitfun #ad The Fall Box from @fabfitfun is finally here and packed with SO MUCH VALUE as usual and you can get $10 off with my code “MJ” at fabfitfun.com! My personal favorites are most the Bauble Bar earrings, Harper and Ari Juice Cleanse exfoliating sugar cubes, Aveda Hair Therapy, and the under eye masks. The value in these boxes are incredible, plus I LOVE that they partner with a different charity every season. What’s your favorite product in the fall box? #selfcare #selfcarefirst #treatyourself #selflove #hotgirlsummer #womensupportingwomen
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
Since I can never carry a baby again, I’m extremely grateful to those who made sure I had this shoot, and keep this memory forever. My body is still healing from pregnancy, my heart is fragile and vulnerable. I wish I had the compassion I have now, as a new mom, all of my life. But now I am learning to have a deeper appreciation about why growth in life is such an important gift. I want to be better, and stronger. Lately, most days are a challenge. #tbc 🙏 photocred @shannonlaurine tap for deets
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
View this post on Instagram
@DockATot is such a game changer. It's been so amazing for baby and my #1 baby product. It travels so well and I always have a safe place for Shams to lounge and rest. He sleeps so much better in this thing. This is the Deluxe+ size so it's perfect for babies under 8 months and their Grand size can grow with them until they are 3 years+! I’m so excited to offer everyone 10% off their DockATot order AND host a DockATot GIVEAWAY - keep reading for details! #sponsored #ad - If you'd like to grab your own DockATot, use code "Mercedes10" at checkout for 10% off at dockatot.com. Code is active until 6/28/19. - Now it's #Giveaway time! What are the prizes? TWO GRAND OR DELUXE DOCKS - one for you and one for a friend! This giveaway includes everything I got for the baby: Grand or Deluxe+ dock AND a Grand or Deluxe+ TravelBag (value of $400+). The contest ends at 12:00pm PST on 6/29/19. Winner will be randomly selected on 7/1/19 and notified by DM by DockATot. - How to win: Like this photo Follow me and @dockatot Tag your BFF, so she can share the winnings! - #dockatot #giveaway #babygear #babylounger - NOTE: By entering you confirm you are 18+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram's terms of use. This contest is not affiliated with Instagram in any way. Your Instagram account must be set to public. US shipping addresses only. No PO boxes.
A post shared by M E R C E D E S J A V I D 🧿 (@mercedesjavid) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Mercedes Javid
- Shahs of Sunset
Sound off in the comments below!