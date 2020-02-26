trending in REALITY TV

 Reza Farahan is spilling the tea on his current relationship with ex-friend Mercedes “MJ” Javid. The Shahs of Sunset star stopped by the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast. He slammed his former pal for ignoring the gift he sent her when she gave birth to her son Shams in April 2019 and how he thinks she’s “campaigning” against him.

