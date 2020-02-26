Reza, 46, revealed he gave MJ, 47, "a beautiful, very, very expensive Hermes blanket" and she never thanked him for it. He added that fans unfortunately will not get to see the scene where he sent her the baby gift on the Bravo series. "You actually haven't seen the scene with the Hermes blanket, so probably I shouldn't have said anything, now I'm realizing that. But, so much will be revealed," Reza told host Zack Peter. "You have to keep watching. It's such a complex situation, and right now, it's like, the very first layer of the onion. And as the episodes start to air and as we start to peel back, everyone is going to see everything, the actual way that it happened and went down, and once everything is out, people can make their decision on their own."