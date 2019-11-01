Photo credit: Instagram

Shannon shared a sweet photo collage for John's 57th birthday on October 30. Alongside a montage of photos of her and her beau, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the most thoughtful, compassionate, generous, caring, kind, and patient man that keeps me laughing and smiling! Your love and support have brought me to a level of happiness I didn’t think possible! Wishing you many blessings in the year ahead! 57 is going to rock sweetheart ❤️."



What are your thoughts on what Shannon had to say about John? Sound off in the comments below!