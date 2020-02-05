Shareef revealed that Kobe had texted him just hours before the accident and shared a screenshot of their conversation upon learning the news of his death. "This first picture were messages from THIS MORNING!!! .. I wish I didn’t sleep in so I could’ve talked to you .. I can’t even think straight right now.. I’m glad we got to bond over the years .. not only were you a great uncle you were a coach and a mentor to me too .. I love you man..thank you for everything you’ve done .. for this city, for the basketball world, and for me ... I won’t let you down .. you always counted on me and lifted me up. Love you unc," he wrote.