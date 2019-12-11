trending in REALITY TV

Sonja Morgan said she won’t miss filming Real Housewives of New York City with costar Tinsley Mortimer. Tinsley announced her engagement to fiancé Scott Kluth last November and is planning on moving to Chicago with him. Sonja recently revealed how she feels about Tinsley leaving the Bravo franchise.

