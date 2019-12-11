trending in REALITY TV
- LVP Wants To Reconcile With Denise Richards Amid Her Absence From Filming 'RHOBH'
- Jenelle Evans' Restraining Order Against Ex David Eason Extended
- ‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Reveals She Used To Date A Drug Dealer
- 'RHOC': Gina K Planned To Call Off Divorce Before Matt's Domestic Abuse Charges
- Shannon Beador Introduces New Boyfriend On 'RHOC'
Sonja Morgan said she won’t miss filming Real Housewives of New York City with costar Tinsley Mortimer. Tinsley announced her engagement to fiancé Scott Kluth last November and is planning on moving to Chicago with him. Sonja recently revealed how she feels about Tinsley leaving the Bravo franchise.
View this post on Instagram
Sooo much to be THANKFUL for!!! 🙏
A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on
View this post on Instagram
So much fun with my girls today! Getting excited for BravoCon! 🥳🍎💃
A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on
Retweet if you think we are sweet one#retreat #rhony girls pic.twitter.com/X23DJWDRYA
— Sonja Morgan (@SonjatMorgan) December 5, 2019
View this post on Instagram
After 4 nights out and lots of fun Loving life #resort life #smny #sonjamorgannewyork #jumper
A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on
View this post on Instagram
Two sparkle bunnies. Tag your sparkle bunny below @dorindamedley
A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on
View this post on Instagram
This is it! #RHONY reunion PART 3 tonight! 🍎 Who’s ready?! #Sipandwatch parties? #Sooooorinda #Ramonja #bravotv
A post shared by Sonja Morgan (@sonjatmorgan) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Sonja Morgan
- Tinsley Mortimer
Sound off in the comments below!