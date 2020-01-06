trending in REALITY TV
- Security Forced To Step In During Explosive ‘RHOA’ Fight Between Nene & Kenya
- Lisa Vanderpump Shares Footage From Car Wreck At Her Restaurant Pump
- Farrah Looks 'So Scary!' Fans Blast Abraham In An Unrecognizable Photo
- Catelynn Lowell Drops A Baby Bombshell & Fans Are Freaking Out!
- 'Real Housewives Of Orange County' Crisis! Execs Considering Firing The Entire Cast
Tamra Judge caused fans to speculate that she had been fired from Real Housewives of Orange County by removing the orange emoji from her Instagram bio. After people started to assume that she was leaving the hit Bravo show, the reality star added it back to her page in an effort to quiet the chatter.
View this post on Instagram
Who else wants to give @ginakirschenheiter a BIG HUG 🤗 right now #RHOC love how brave you are. #survivor
A post shared by Tamra Judge 🍊 (@tamrajudge) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tamra Judge 🍊 (@tamrajudge) on
View this post on Instagram
Loving my @KISSproducts Lash Couture Naked Drama Collection. They are perfect for completing my look, super fluffy and comfortable. Whether it’s a live event or Sunday brunch with the girls I can’t leave the house without them. Use my code Tamra20 for an extra 20% off #KISSLashes #NakedDrama #AD
A post shared by Tamra Judge 🍊 (@tamrajudge) on
View this post on Instagram
Okay I can’t lie 👄 I got my lips plumped today at @dr_ambe office. Is it too much 🦆
A post shared by Tamra Judge 🍊 (@tamrajudge) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!