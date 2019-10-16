Momma knows best! During a preview for an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge accompanied her son Ryan Vieth as he underwent a painful laser removal procedure. While still in the medical room, the Bravo celebrity finally voiced her concerns about Ryan’s behavior and she let him know that she has been worried about him for a while. Her son, who she shares with ex-husband Darren Vieth, went on a transphobic rant on social media and got into a fight about racism and politics with his brother.