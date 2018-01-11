Ready For It?
Taylor Swift Teases Video For ‘End Game’ Starring Ed Sheeran & Future!
It’s the third single released from her wildly popular album ‘Reputation.'
Taylor Swift is kicking 2018 off with her “big reputation” in check as she teased the video for her song “End Game” on Thursday! The clip, which features Ed Sheeran and Future both in the vid and on the track, is set to be released in its entirety at midnight tonight, but she gave fans a sneak peak of what it will look like earlier on Good Morning America. Click through for all the details.
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!