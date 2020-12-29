It’s been a good year for View co-host Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech, who welcomed daughter Liberty into the world on September 28.

The daughter of late Senator John McCain and Domenech, 38, tied the knot in 2017 at her family’s lodge in Sedona, Ariz. “Our love is country strong,” the new mama captioned the couple’s wedding photo at the time. Three years later, the lovebirds announced they were going to be parents in March.

PEEKABOO! THESE CELEBRITIES DID A *VERY* GOOD JOB AT HIDING THEIR PREGNANCIES

The 36-year-old previously explained that she decided to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye, as she knows how nasty and cruel trolls can be on the internet. While they decided to keep McCain’s growing baby bump under wraps, the television host has recently been sharing photos and videos of her bundle of joy on social media. However, the blonde beauty has been keeping Liberty’s head out of the shots.

Scroll through the gallery below to see clips of Liberty’s cutest moments.