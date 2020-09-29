Meghan McCain is a mama! The View cohost and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech on Monday, September 28, PEOPLE confirmed.

A rep for the 35-year-old said the blonde beauty and her baby “are happy and healthy.”

On September 18, McCain updated her followers on her pregnancy journey and even revealed when her baby would arrive. “2.5 weeks until my due date and trying to keep myself looking as stylish as humanly possible while feeling like shamu,” she quipped on Instagram.

McCain — who announced she had a bun in the oven in March — hardly posted any photos of her bump on social media, but she had a reason as to why she wanted to keep that part of her life private. “People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy,” she wrote in May.

“Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as possible,” she added, referring to her late father, Senator John McCain.

In August, the mom of one also said she was “sorry” for “still not sharing pics of my baby bump,” adding that “there are a lot of cruel things written about me in the press on an almost constant/daily basis.

“Normally I just let it go because it comes with the territory of being an outspoken conservative woman on TV — but I’ve felt intensely protective and private over this time in my life and the privacy of my child,” she added. “I hope all the wonderful people who are so supportive and kind understand!”

The TV personality and her husband tied the knot in 2017, but in 2019, McCain revealed she suffered a miscarriage. “I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant. My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with. It told me in the same ways that I was miscarrying,” she told The New York Times.

“I have had my share of public grief and public joy. I wish this grief — the grief of a little life begun and then lost — could remain private. I am not hiding anymore. My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone,” she stated.

Fortunately, everything worked out for McCain — who will return to The View in about three weeks to cover the upcoming presidential election — and the 38-year-old writer. Congrats, you two!