Holiday cheer! The View co-host Meghan McCain didn’t need any gifts from Santa Claus this year as she has all she could ask for after the birth of her baby girl, Liberty Sage.

The blonde beauty shared what her Christmas day festivities consisted of this year via Instagram. “Wild Christmas party going on up in here…. 🎄🎅🏻🗽,” she captioned the video of Liberty’s feet playing with a new toy — but her head remained out of the shot.

Fans and followers couldn’t help but gush over the adorable content. The View‘s Instagram account wrote, “😍😍😍😍,” while one user commented, “Little dancing angel 😇.” Another wrote: “Aww baby noises love it! Enjoy baby’s 1st Christmas ❤️,” and a third added, “Can’t wait to see beautiful baby liberty !!!! And for you to be back on The View not the same without you on !!!”

PEEKABOO! THESE CELEBRITIES DID A *VERY* GOOD JOB AT HIDING THEIR PREGNANCIES

The mother of one — who shares Liberty with husband Ben Domenech — previously reflected on her final days of pregnancy by sharing a slew of shots four months after her daughter’s arrival. “11 days left in 2020 … the year wasn’t all bad,” McCain wrote on December 20.

McCain and Domenech, 38 — who wed in 2017 — welcomed their first child together on September 28. The daughter of late Senator John McCain and Cindy McCain tragically suffered a miscarriage last year and hardly shared photos of her growing baby bump.

“People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy,” she wrote in May. “Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as possible.”

IS ‘THE VIEW’ FALLING APART? 10 SCANDALS THAT HAVE PLAGUED TV’S LONG-RUNNING SHOW

However, after the arrival of her little one, McCain couldn’t help but share her happiness with her followers. “I am not a poet nor an artists [sic] — so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood,” the talk show host wrote alongside a photo of herself holding Liberty’s hand earlier this month. “I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life.”

The 36-year-old previously described motherhood as “euphoria.”

“All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations — it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter,” she shared.

Despite enjoying her time at home, McCain revealed she will be making a return to The View on Monday, January 4.