Juice WRLD’s death sparked a big conversation about the glorification of drugs in hip hop culture , “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency,” Juice WRLD’s mom,, said in a statement, referring to his legal name,. “Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”