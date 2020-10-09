Missing Broadway? Musical Film 'Triple Threat' Will Screen This Weekend In NYC

Musical theatre lovers and performers across the world were saddened when the Broadway League announced October 9 that shows on the Great White Way will remain dark through May 30, 2021. However, theatre fans can get their fix this weekend, when the upcoming feature film Triple Threat will be shown on Sunday, October 11, at the Bel Aire Drive-In in Bronx, N.Y.

The queer musical film is about three best friends trying to make their Broadway dreams come true. However, their lifelong friendship is tested when adulthood gets in the way of their larger-than-life goals. Set in the bustling and vibrant streets of New York City, Triple Threat stars Stacey Maltin, Margarita Zhitnikova, Jay DeYonker, Aramie Payton and Catherine Curtin.

In the musical film, Maltin and Zhitnikova’s characters, Chloe and Maggie, respectively, work tirelessly to bring their musical to Broadway. After their extremely talented lead drops out of the show to chase his television dreams, they turn to their sexy new friend Gus, played by DeYonker, to take over the starring role.

Ten years later, a major Broadway producer shows interest in the show. However, now in their 30s, Gus wants to start a family and needs some help from his two long-time pals, asking Chloe for her egg and Maggie to carry the child. As the besties struggle to birth a baby and a Broadway show, their lives forever change with each and every decision they make.

“The title Triple Threat is a play on what you need to be a top musical theater performer and the three main characters of the film: egg donor, father and surrogate all representing different aspects of parenting,” filmmaker Stacey Maltin explained. “Each character has the ability to threaten the dreams of the other or make everything they’ve ever wanted come true.

“Maggie is a lesbian whose story is universal. Gus is a pansexual man who we see with same-sex lovers who ultimately falls in love with Chloe, a cisgender woman. We wanted to make a movie that allows them to live freely without ever questioning their identity,” Maltin added. “As a queer filmmaker, it’s very important to us to tell stories that are inherently queer while not letting queer issues become the focus of the story.”

For more information and tickets, click here.