Todd and Julie Chrisley will be celebrating Thanksgiving stateside. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were denied a request to vacation to the Caribbean for Thanksgiving on November 6. Todd, 50, and Julie, 46, are currently facing 12 charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion. As their activities are closely monitored by the courts, they were denied a six-day vacation out of the country.
