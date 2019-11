Photo credit: Shutterstock

The reality stars settled their $2 million state tax evasion case at the beginning of October but they are still facing federal charges. They were cleared of the state charge by the Georgia Department of Revenue after a two year investigation. They were initially accused of evading $2 million in taxes between 2008 and 2016, but the investigation discovered that they had overpaid for four of those years and owed nothing for the other four. In the end, they owed just $77,000 for one year in which they filed incorrectly.