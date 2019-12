Ariana and Tom also recently told OKMagazine.com that the SUR owner is “more present” on Vanderpump Rules since she exited RHOBH and the couple dished on Lisa's boss skills. “I think Lisa … I think people will be really happy to see Lisa on this season. I think they are going to see a side of her that they have not seen before. I think that they’ll see more of her — more of who she is — and I think it’ll be really good,” Ariana said.