Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Ariana Madix Is 'Devastated' In The Wake Of Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss

The Bravo boss then questioned the animal rights activist on Leviss, especially after she slept with her good pal's partner for months behind her back. "I clearly did not know who she was," Vanderpump noted of the former beauty queen before citing her messy behavior throughout the current season. "She stuck her toe in the Peter [Madrigal] pond, she shagged Oliver [Saunders], she schmoozed with [Tom] Schwartz, and then she shagged Sandoval. It's so upsetting."

"I don't think these apologies are worth the social media or page they are written on," she spilled of Sandoval and Leviss' controversial public statements, while noting that they will all need to sit down at the upcoming reunion to talk it all out.