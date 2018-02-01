When it comes to amazing selfies and Instagram photos, along with her KUWK sisters, Kendall Jenner is at the top of her game. Taking selfies has become quite an art form. And even though it may seem easy, there are many factors like angles, lighting, props and poses that add up to a seemingly perfect picture. If you are looking to sharpen your selfie skills, Kendall is happy to share some advice, “You have to know your angles,” she said, “I think there’s one particular angle that’s flattering to everyone, and you have to know your face and work that. I don’t look good from every angle, so I make sure I use my best one. And of course, practice in the mirror.”

More: Kendall Jenner Flashes Nipples In Sheer Top — See The Pics

It’s hard to believe this beautiful model doesn’t look good from every angle but Kendall insists that she, like her sister Kylie, has to take many photos before she gets it just right. In an interview with Estee Lauder spokesmodel, Joan Smalls, Kendall revealed more of her favorite photography tips, “Lighting is a big thing. If you’re not in the right light it just won’t work. I’m not into using too many filters, either. I like to keep it pretty natural—or black and white is always cool.”

More: Kendall Jenner Hits Back At 90’s Models Who Claim Her Generation Doesn’t Work Hard

Kendall has a whole list of suggestions for how to create interesting pictures starting with keeping the camera tight to get a mysterious shot. Other tips include sticking one leg out while posing to make you look taller and make sure you are wearing a great pair of shoes! Kendall also says if you want to show off or highlight your outfit, you don’t necessarily have to show your head in the photo. In fact, Kendall often keeps her phone at chest height and points it at a downward angle for the perfect picture.

With selfies, Kendall advises looking into the phone instead of directly at the mirror to make a connection with your audience but if the frame of the mirror is pretty, include it in the picture. If you are taking a mirror selfie, for something different, Kendall suggests hiding somewhere in the frame of the photo so your viewers have to find you. Kendall also likes to take selfies and photos with her friends and family since you can play off of each other with different poses or by wearing interesting outfits. Selfies may be fun but never as much fun as a group selfie, especially if you are a part of the ever photogenic KUWK clan!