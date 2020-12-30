First comes love, then comes a baby, and then comes moving in together?! Tristan Thompson is saying goodbye to his two houses as he and baby mama Khloé Kardashian plan to get married and start their lives together.

Thompson, 29, has no use for his waterfront home on Lake Erie in Ohio — where he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine years — after he recently signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics. The athlete has already been spotted looking for property in his soon-to-be new home state.

Kardashian reportedly joined Thompson on his house hunt in Beantown to make sure he finds the perfect new residence. (We’re sure it has nothing to do with the never-ending cheating rumors surrounding her man.)

Despite being on opposite sides of the coast, the off-again, on-again couple — who share daughter True, 2 — are determined to make their romance work. Thompson and Kardashian plan to split their time between Massachusetts and California, where the family of three had been residing amid the pandemic.

The NBA star listed his Lake Erie estate for $3,250,000 through realtor Linda Musarra from Chestnut Hill Realty, Inc., after purchasing the property in 2015 for $1,900,000. He also put his Encino, Calif., home on the market for $8,500,000 after buying it last year for $6,500,000.

