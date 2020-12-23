Ice, ice, baby…Khloé Kardashian certainly seems to be sporting a large hunk of just that.

The reality star was spotted in Boston, out and about with her on-again, off-again flame, baby daddy Tristan Thompson, and their daughter True, and her left hand was weighted down by a diamond the NHL’s Bruins could probably compete on.

TMZ shared the photos of the rink — err, rock — on Tuesday, December 22, which Kardashian casually flashes as she walks around the city holding 2-year-old True’s hand. The enormous pear-shaped diamond, flanked by healthy side stones, rests on the correct finger (you know which one we are talking about!), sparking chatter that Kardashian may be engaged to Thompson.

Kardashian has been spending some of her December out on the East Coast, as her 29-year-old NBA sports beau signed with the Boston Celtics last month, which forced him to move across the country and set up camp on the opposite coast as her.

Thompson — who doesn’t have the best track record, and has cheated on Kardashian in the past — recently made headlines when he was seen out with someone who was not his girlfriend. However, it was revealed the woman is an estate manager named Julia, who has worked with Thompson before and is helping him find the perfect residence in Boston. Apparently, Kardashian is out in Beantown to make sure Thompson doesn’t flub on any important structural features when deciding on the new home. (Or something like that.)

However, according to what a source has told OK!, the couple seem to have settled in a good spot, and the mom of one will be “living in Boston and L.A.” as he adheres to his reported $19 million two-year deal with the team.

Sources have speculated the up-and-down pair will eventually make things official with a marriage some point down the line. In fact, based on what we’ve heard, Kardashian is all for making everything nice and legal. The Good American founder “took her time” to forgive Thompson, a source exclusively told OK!. “But he won her over, and now she says she can’t wait to be Mrs. Thompson.”