While all appeared to be well between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian — who’ve been living together since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March — recent comments made by former family friend Larsa Pippen appear to have fractured the couple’s relationship once again.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shocked fans when she unfollowed her on-off beau on Instagram, just days after Pippen revealed she had been seeing Thompson before he moved on with the Good American ambassador.

The 46-year-old further claimed that she was the one who introduced the basketball player to the famous clan when she invited him along to a Kar-Jenner family event. From what she’s said, the pair had something going on, but it all ended when Kardashian started dating Thompson the following week.

Interestingly enough, though, Pippen and Kardashian still remained friends.

But now that the socialite has been ousted from the family after Kanye West was said to have urged the Kardashians to distance themselves from her, Pippen hasn’t been afraid to share some insightful details about her friendship with her former pals.

After unfollowing Thompson, Kardashian posted several revealing quotes to her Instagram Story: “Tip for Sanity: You do not need to explain yourself to everyone. Learn to distinguish between who deserves an answer and who doesn’t. Your time isn’t always worth it.”

Another read: “I cannot express enough, you have NO IDEA what other people carry with them EVERYDAY. You have NO IDEA what someone’s life is like. Don’t create more pain & stress to others. BE KIND. BE GENUINE. Stop being so mean to people fulfill whatever it is you don’t like about you.”

Her follow-up quote left many wondering whether she was taking aim at Pippen, writing: “You glow different when you’re not hating, hurting, bitter, or messy.

“Look at you, glowing with self-love and becoming a magnet to good vibrations. I’m proud of you.”

It was only a matter of time before Pippen was going to have her say when she took to her own Instagram Story to make a cryptic post which evidently appeared to be in response to Kardashian’s comments.

“Telling the truth isn’t a crime,” the mother of four wrote.

Considering that Pippen’s comments about her former relationship with Thompson went viral earlier this week, fans believe she was directing her remarks to Kardashian, who many believe has called it quits with her baby’s father yet again — but this time, Pippen may have had something to do with it.

The Chicago native opened up about her frosty relationship with the Kardashians in an episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, where she claimed that she was iced out by her former BFF, Kim Kardashian, after blocking West’s phone number.

She asserted that her decision to block the rapper’s calls was simply because the conversations in the early hours of the morning were beginning to “drain” her — and it wasn’t long after that when she found out the entire family had unfollowed her on social media.

“[Kanye] used to call me at four, five, and six o’clock in the morning. I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like, ‘I love you, you’re the best, things will get better.’”

She continued: “I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y, and Z. How that turned? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained.

“So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘oh she’s this and she’s that’. [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave.”