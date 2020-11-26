Following the news that Tristan Thompson has officially signed with the Boston Celtics, Khloé Kardashian will spend her time between two cities now that her beau is set to leave Los Angeles.

The two-year deal, which is believed to be worth a reported $19 million, left the entire Kardashian clan congratulating Thompson on social media earlier this week, but fans quickly wondered whether this meant the Good American ambassador would also be relocating.

A source for Us Weekly claimed that Kardashian has already decided she’ll split her time between both cities, and while the logistics of things are still being worked out, the pair are both determined to keep working on their romance since reconciling earlier this year.

“They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” an insider told the publication.

“All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

It’s no secret that since the coronavirus outbreak in March, the 29-year-old basketball star, who previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine years, had been quarantining with Kardashian and their two-year-old daughter, True, at her multi-million dollar home in Calabasas.

During this time, the doting pair were believed to have decided on giving their relationship another chance, which was a decision that didn’t come easy for the reality star, who was left heartbroken upon finding out that Thompson had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019.

While the latter went on to apologize for her actions with the NBA star, it appeared as if the damage had already been done, as the family cut all ties with the socialite while Kardashian went on a Twitter rant at the time, insisting that Woods was a “homewrecker.”

Earlier this month, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old confided in her longtime pal, Malika Haqq, about her uncertainty of giving Thompson another chance based on the heartbreak she’s endured over his behavior in the past.

“We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities, but I can also tell his energy’s different,” she said.

“He’ll touch my shoulders or something. I’m like, ‘OK, you’re getting a little too touchy.’ He’s like, ‘I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing,’ I’m here for you, basically.”

“He wants you to know the door’s open. He’s still in love with you,” Haqq then chimed in, leaving Kardashian to respond: “I know that, but I think I feel a little more pressure, even my family’s like, ‘So are you guys sleeping together or not?’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.’”

The Kardashians are overall happy for the mother of one, and given that things have been going so well for them in the last couple of months, there seems to be no reason why they shouldn’t try and make their relationship work.