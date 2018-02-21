REALITY TV
So Beautiful!

Tyler Baltierra Shares A Sweet Message About Caring For Wife Catelynn Lowell & Dad Butch

February 21, 2018 14:45PM

'I appreciate all of the love & support that has been sent to me,' he said.

Tyler Baltierra isn’t one to keep his emotions to himself and that’s clearly why he’s been a fan favorite all these years! The Teen Mom OG dad took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the support they have offered after Monday night’s emotional episode.

"Listen, I appreciate all of the love & support that has been sent to me about this past episode," the reality star tweeted. " I don’t watch the show because I live it. But to me all of this praise is inflated."
On Monday night's episode, hearts broke all over the world when viewers watch Tyler drop his dad, Butch, off at rehab for six months.
The father-son duo broke down in tears and said the most beautiful words to each other.
Tyler concluded his tweet saying, "I take care of my wife & my dad out of a primitive nature called unconditional love. It’s my duty."
As fans may know, his wife, Catelynn Lowell, also checked into rehab shortly after Butch back in November 2017. She checked out around New Years Eve, but checked herself back in mid January. She is still seeking help at the facility.
