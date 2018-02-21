So Beautiful!
Tyler Baltierra Shares A Sweet Message About Caring For Wife Catelynn Lowell & Dad Butch
'I appreciate all of the love & support that has been sent to me,' he said.
Tyler Baltierra isn’t one to keep his emotions to himself and that’s clearly why he’s been a fan favorite all these years! The Teen Mom OG dad took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the support they have offered after Monday night’s emotional episode.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!