'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Debuts Impressive Body Transformation in Shirtless Photos: 'Still Have a Long Way to Go'
Tyler Baltierra is focused on fitness.
On Sunday, July 23, the Teen Mom star took to social media to provide an update on his body transformation, sharing photos that showcased his muscular physique.
"PROGRESSION > PERFECTION," Baltierra captioned the motivational mirror selfies. "One year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition."
"I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work! 😈💪🏻😤," the MTV star concluded.
Baltierra's costar and wife, Catelynn, gushed over her handsome husband in the comments section of the post, writing: "Ayeeee my s--- man 😍😍😍."
While many of the reality television personality's 3.2 million followers had a positive and uplifting reaction, some trolls filled the comments with negativity and hate toward Catelynn, who they insensitively claimed needed to go on a fitness journey of her own.
Tyler was left outraged by the rude remarks and quickly jumped to his wife's defense before politely asking anyone that agrees with the hurtful haters to unfollow him.
"Whoa hold up, absolutely NOT! She doesn’t need a damn treadmill for her body to be desirable to me or for our lives to be in 'sync,' are you [for real] right now!? That woman’s body has brought four of my beautiful children into this world! That body has been with me through everything! That body has fought through h--- and back to be the woman and wife she is today!" his response stated.
Tyler — who tied the knot with Catelynn in 2015 — continued: "That body has held and nurtured my children! That body has even held me like a baby at times when I was at my breaking point. So DON'T YOU DARE tell my wife what she needs to do with her body so I don't 'outgrow' her. We don’t outgrow each other, we GROW WITH EACH OTHER, through every high and every low! Her body is perfect TO ME and that’s all that matters."
The famous MTV couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Carly, in 2009 during the first season of 16 and Pregnant, before placing her with the now 14-year-old's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.
Tyler and Catelynn also share Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4 and Rya, 18 months.