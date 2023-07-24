'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Debuts Impressive Body Transformation in Shirtless Photos: 'Still Have a Long Way to Go'

"PROGRESSION > PERFECTION," Baltierra captioned the motivational mirror selfies. "One year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition."

"I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work! 😈💪🏻😤," the MTV star concluded.