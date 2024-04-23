Zendaya Admits It Was 'Terrifying' for Serena and Venus Williams to Watch Her New Movie 'Challengers': 'I Was So Nervous'
Zendaya revealed who she wanted to impress when making her latest film Challengers, which releases on Friday, April 26.
During the Tuesday, April 23, episode of Good Morning America, Lara Spencer asked the actress, who stars in the flick alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, if she looked to Venus and Serena Williams when making the movie, which focuses on tennis.
"Right. Well yeah. What I knew of tennis before going into this film was really them. That was my only real understanding of the sport mostly growing up and seeing their influence in my life and in the world, really. I guess — like you said, I have inspiration from them in my life. All of that they have accomplished and continued to do. It was an honor to have them — not to have them see the movie, which was terrifying, by the way, because we were talking about it's hard to fake it. Tennis is an incredible difficult sport, and I was so nervous for them to see. Hello! You know what I mean? Fingers crossed that it wasn't too bad for them to watch our tennis skills," the star, 27, shared.
The brunette beauty previously touched upon the athletes' reactions and how she hoped she made them proud.
“She did say that it was great considering that I had never, never touched a tennis ball before,” Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Friday, April 19, referring to Serena, 42.
“She was like, ‘I know there definitely weren’t real [tennis] balls,” Zendaya said. “She knows. She’s the best of the best.”
When Venus, who has not spoken about the movie just yet, came to the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers, Zendaya admitted she was shocked to see her in real life.
“I heard that she came and I was like, ‘No way, this is the coolest thing!’ So I’m very nervous ’cause I know Serena has seen the movie but I’m very nervous about her seeing my tennis,” Zendaya shared.
Zendaya previously admitted that training for the movie was intense — but she was up for the challenge.
“I knew nothing about tennis. All I knew was Venus and Serena. It was one of those things that’s terrifying if you’re supposed to be a great tennis player. We were all incredibly nervous that first day," she confessed.
“During that training I was driving myself crazy trying to learn the fundamentals. Tennis is not a game you just pick up, unless you begin at four. I would feel something clicked, then would come in the next day — and you can’t recreate it," she added.