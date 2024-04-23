Zendaya Admits It Was 'Terrifying' for Serena and Venus Williams to Watch Her New Movie 'Challengers': 'I Was So Nervous'

"Right. Well yeah. What I knew of tennis before going into this film was really them. That was my only real understanding of the sport mostly growing up and seeing their influence in my life and in the world, really. I guess — like you said, I have inspiration from them in my life. All of that they have accomplished and continued to do. It was an honor to have them — not to have them see the movie, which was terrifying, by the way, because we were talking about it's hard to fake it. Tennis is an incredible difficult sport, and I was so nervous for them to see. Hello! You know what I mean? Fingers crossed that it wasn't too bad for them to watch our tennis skills," the star, 27, shared.