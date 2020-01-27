trending in REALITY TV
Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter Briana Culberson broke her silence on her mother’s shocking exit from Real Housewives of Orange County over the weekend. Briana expressed that it was “sad” Vicki’s time on Bravo had come to an end, and said that the show would not be the same without her.
View this post on Instagram
Making memories at our favorite NC steakhouse!
A post shared by Ryan Culberson (@ryan_culberson) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ryan Culberson (@ryan_culberson) on
View this post on Instagram
Peace be with US .. always ❤️🙏
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
View this post on Instagram
I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone. She kept winking at me Year after year, and it always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion. It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson - what a ride. And it’s not over. (This pic is actually from the Season 3 Reunion, and I always really liked it..) ❤️ 🍊 #RHOC
A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on
View this post on Instagram
#ad The wait is over for the premiere of #RHOC so grab a glass of wine and join me while watching. Tonight, I am going to be sipping on Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse Chardonnay. It’s been a long time favorite in our household because it is powerful yet elegant. You can even get the same bottle from www.Wine.com. 🍷 With the code RHOC you can get 10% off any 6+ bottles! One-time use per customer and expires 8/31/19 at 11:59PM. #LouisLatour #Burgundy #chardonnay #whitewine #drinkwine #RHOC #Bravo @stevelodge_oc @wine_com
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
View this post on Instagram
Thanks @tamrajudge for coming with me to the Clubhouse. #wwhl #season14 #rhoc
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
- Tagged:
- Briana Culberson
- Vicki Gunvalson
