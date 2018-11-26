Kim Kardashian, on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, tells Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner all about her wild times on ecstasy which she said is to blame for her infamous sex tape. Read on for details.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Kardashian, on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, tells Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner all about her wild times on ecstasy which she said is to blame for her infamous sex tape. Read on for details.
Want to stay on top of kim kardashian news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!