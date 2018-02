Wendy had a rough week, as she almost collapsed into an audience member at the end of her show on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, a rep for her show said that she was suffering from flu-like symptoms , and that’s why episodes of her talk show would be in repeats the rest of the week.

Turns out, that’s not entirely the case as Wendy opened up about what really is going down on her Instagram page on Wednesday. "It's not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish,” she explained. "It's not a five on a scale of one to five. It's not even a four.”

Of course, Wendy came fashion ready for her news , as she sported a glamorous hat of sorts while sipping from a straw.

She said that she would eventually go to her doctor to get a real diagnosis over her situation. "I feel awful. I had to be talked out of not going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together."

She also confessed to never taking a day off from work since the show started, which was all the way back in 2008. "Take off sick? What? No. Never," she quipped. Wendy didn’t even cancel the rest of the Halloween episode last year, when she fainted live on television