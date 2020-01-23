Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s divorce was finalized in New Jersey on January 22. The talk show host and her ex-husband were married for nearly 22 years and split after Kevin allegedly fathered a child with his mistress.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s divorce was finalized in New Jersey on January 22. The talk show host and her ex-husband were married for nearly 22 years and split after Kevin allegedly fathered a child with his mistress.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!