Jack Kennedy Schlossberg’s cameo during the 2020 Democratic National Convention may have been quick but it’s certainly making a lasting impression.

On August 18, the 27-year-old grandson of President John F. Kennedy made a virtual appearance alongside his mom Caroline Kennedy, during the second night of the DNC.

“Sixty years ago in a crowded L.A. stadium, my father accepted the Democratic nomination for president,” Caroline said during her speech endorsing Joe Biden.

“Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather’s speech — courage, unity, and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960,” Jack added. “Once again, we need a leader who believes America’s best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden.”

Immediately, the internet went into overdrive as swooning viewers who found themselves scrabbling to learn more about the handsome Shawn Mendes lookalike.

