Jack Kennedy Schlossberg’s cameo during the 2020 Democratic National Convention may have been quick but it’s certainly making a lasting impression.

On August 18, the 27-year-old grandson of President John F. Kennedy made a virtual appearance alongside his mom Caroline Kennedy, during the second night of the DNC.

“Sixty years ago in a crowded L.A. stadium, my father accepted the Democratic nomination for president,” Caroline said during her speech endorsing Joe Biden.

“Times have changed, but the themes of my grandfather’s speech — courage, unity, and patriotism — are as important today as they were in 1960,” Jack added. “Once again, we need a leader who believes America’s best days are yet to come. We need Joe Biden.”

Immediately, the internet went into overdrive as swooning viewers who found themselves scrabbling to learn more about the handsome Shawn Mendes lookalike.

So is he single? Does he have political ambitions? Scroll through the gallery below to learn 10 fun things about Jack.

 

 

He Is On The Cusp When It Comes To His Astrological Sign 

Jack was born in New York City on January 19, 1993 making him a Capricorn/Aquarius cusp. Personality traits this combination is known to have a drive for success and the gift of creativity.

He’s Spent A Lot Of Time Japan

Jack has made several public appearances overseas while accompanying his mother on duties while she served as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017. In May 2014, he and Caroline toured Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant wearing yellow helmets and white protective suits with their last names emblazoned on them. He said there, "I hope my peers, my generation in the United States will keep Fukushima in mind and understand that there is still work to be done and we can all do something to help."

In October 2015, after graduating from Yale, Schlossberg started working at Rakuten, Inc, a Japanese internet and e-commerce company, in Tokyo, Japan. He met Hiroshi Mikitani, the CEO of Rakuten, while visiting Sendai.

On April 10, 2016, he and Caroline greeted the then U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry, who arrived at the Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station in Yamaguchi Prefecture to attend the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Hiroshima prefecture

The same year he also worked for the U.S. Department of State and Suntory Holdings Limited, a Japanese brewing, distilling and beverage company.

He Hasn’t Ruled Out Politics

In September 2012, when asked about his interest in a political career, the then teenager responded: "Politics definitely interests me. I'm most interested in public service.”

