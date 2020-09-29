Carole Baskin’s Dancing With the Stars stint is over, and her last roar turned out to be quite squeaky as she danced to ‘Circle Of Life’ from Disney’s 1994 animated film The Lion King.

Baskin was seen in a lion’s costume — a prop that she has held onto during the show’s run. However, her dance steps — perhaps not as graceful as a cat’s — were not enough to impress the judges.

The 59-year-old big cat rights activist was accompanied by partner Pasha Pashkov, 35, but they found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard with just 12 points.

Anne Heche, 51, and Keo Motespe, 30, also got cut after they danced to the song ‘Zero To Hour’ from the 1999 Disney film Hercules.

The show’s new judge Derek Hough, who had voted to save Baskin’s elimination last week, couldn’t protect her spot this week. He was joined by judge Bruno Tonioli, who had the final say to send Baskin packing.

However, Baskin, who’s also being sued for her insensitivity on the show, has something to look forward to after the elimination.

“My husband will be so happy that I’m coming home,” she said.

Baskin is married to Howard Baskin. The two tied the knot in 2004 and together run the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary near Tampa, Fla. Baskin is the CEO, and her husband is the secretary/treasurer.

Baskin had been bringing good ratings to the show, but it couldn’t save her. She sent out an emotional message showing her preparing for her final dance. In the video, she praised Disney for making movies that showed animals living freely, adding that cats born around people cannot be immediately released in the wild as they are too used to being around humans.

“On the sanctuary, we don’t breed big cats because we know they don’t belong in cages,” she said. “We’re gonna make their lives better than they have ever been before.”

“Yet at the same time, I know I can’t give them the one thing they really, really want. And that is their freedom,” she said while fighting back her tears.

Baskin’s dance with Pashkov opened up with the song’s familiar vocals. However, their steps didn’t match up to the expectations laid out by all the work with their costumes and imagery.

“I am stunned. I actually have never, ever seen a samba like this one. I don’t know where to begin. But, if you were dancing with the Brooklyn Bridge, you could get more bounce, you know. You just walked through it. Samba needs life, bounce, and energy. You can’t just sleepwalk through a samba. I’m sorry, but that’s what I feel, my love,” judge Bruno said before awarding the duo three points.

The other judges praised Baskin for the “love” she put into her dance.