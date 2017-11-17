Catelynn Lowell is getting help after suffering from suicidal thoughts.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to announce, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.”

She also posted a picture of her daughter Nova’s stuffed animal, Buddy, in her car and captioned it, “Well Nova buddy is coming with me… and I’m gonna hold it close to my heart the whole time… #thiswontlast #thiswontstopme #keeptalkingm.”

As Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn has been open about her struggle with depression, particularly about her feelings of guilt over giving up her first child, Carly, for adoption. After giving birth to Nova in 2016, she stayed in rehab for one month to treat both depression and anxiety.