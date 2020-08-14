Being a reality TV star has a lot of ups and downs, and no one knows that better than Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska).

The 28-year-old couldn’t help but get emotional when she reflected on her journey on the hit MTV reality show.

When looking back at memories from when she first started on 16 and Pregnant, and to where she is now, the soon-to-be-mom-of-four says it makes her “heart ache,” and girl same.

“Ten years, one husband, and two more kids later… [Chelsea Houska’s] dreams have all come true. Witness her journey since [16 and Pregnant] days to [Teen Mom 2] on our official Facebook page,” the TV series’ twitter account posted.

DeBoer retweeted it with a comment, saying: “Seeing this knowing what I know now….makes my heart ache. What a journey it has been.”

In the video, it shows the South Dakota native giving birth to her first child, daughter, Aubree, now 10.

It has been a wild ride for DeBoer on Teem Mom 2 as OK! previously reported in a special post Teen Mom 2 Ten Seasons Later: Babies, Breakups & Blowouts examining her struggles with ex Adam Lind, to her fresh start with husband Cole DeBoer.

The DeBoers tied the knot in 2016, since then the happy couple welcomed two more children, Watson, 3, and Layne, 2.

Fans of the show know that even though Cole isn’t Aubree’s biological father, she did take his last name in 2018 when she officially became Aubree Lind-DeBoer.

The MTV star announced via Instagram in early August that her and Cole were expecting their third child together.

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she captioned the photo.

She hilariously also added that she’s not very good at lying so she felt it was best to stay away from socials until she was ready to announce.

Days later, the excited couple posted a gender reveal photo with pink confetti falling around them.

While DeBoer has talked about having one or two more kids in the past, she hinted in an Instagram story that baby No. 4 might be her last. She told her elated fans she was “98.5 percent sure” that she and her husband are done having babies – but there’s that 1.5 percent chance.

“This little babe will probably complete the fam!” she said. “But maybe we’ll get a wild hair in like five years, who knows.”

DeBoer is already proudly rocking a baby bump. She showed off her growing belly in an adorable photo on Instagram captioned “Hiii, little babe.”

Writing this is also giving us all the feels, and we look forward to watching more of her Teen Mom 2 journey when the show returns September 1.