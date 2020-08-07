Danica Dow’s professional and personal life seem to be colliding causing all kinds of turmoil and trouble. The TV personality from Vanderpump Rules filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Brett Willis.

According to E! News, the SUR restaurant assistant manager filed and obtained a temporary restraining order against Willis on Monday, August 3. Willis and the Vanderpump Rules star both at SUR in West Hollywood as a bartender and as the assistant manager.

Dow reported that her ex allegedly broke into her house when she wasn’t home and cut up all her clothes with scissors and left threatening notes.

Bartender Willis released a statement explaining they “got in an argument at a house party.”

Willis, wanting to share his version of the story, told E! News, “For me, I want her to retract everything,” he explained. “We work at the same establishment and I want us to be able to work and keep it professional and amicable.”

“I want to handle this amicably,” he clarified. “We’re around a lot of her girlfriends and I’m sure it looked like I was the bad guy. It was nothing physical, but it was an aggressive argument on both sides.”

The reality TV star alleged her ex “has a history of being physically, and verbally abusive. He has threatened me multiple times before.”

Willis made a statement to PEOPLE, saying that he had a “toxic” relationship with Dow but clarified that there hasn’t been “any physical abuse” from his end.

“I still love her, but I also have to look out for myself,” he said.

Willis denied having received a restraining order against him and went on to claim that he had filed a restraining order himself against his ex-girlfriend.

“At this point in time, I have not officially received any legal notice of any actions taken against me by my ex girlfriend Danica Dow. But I can confirm that I have filed for, and been granted, a temporary restraining order by the Los Angeles Superior Court against Danica Dow,” said Willis.

“It is regrettable that circumstances have led to this, but I have to do what is necessary to protect myself from further harm and harassment. The distinguishing factor between my restraining order and her restraining order, is that I can say unequivocally that I have never been physically abusive towards Danica Dow.”

The bartender who has been featured a few times on the reality show continued, “Unfortunately, she is not able to say the same. Her recent allegations are unfounded and severely taken out of context. Her statements made against me are not only inconsistent with the facts, but they are hurtful, unwarranted, and intentionally designed to cause damage to me personally and professionally,” he added, explaining his take on the restraining order.

“If there is a some way to find an agreeable and amicable resolution, then I will certainly work towards that. At the end of the day, I can only hope to continue to move forward in a positive direction, and I would ask the media and public to respect my privacy during these difficult times,” he said in his statement.

The Blast managed to obtain the legal documents for the case and reported that the order requires Willis to stay 100 yards away from Dow, her car, and her house.

This wasn’t the first aggressive interaction between the two — in season 8 of the Bravo series, Lisa Vanderpump suspended Dow from SUR for two weeks after she got into a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend.

The 25-year-old has cleaned up her social media after the breakup, taking down all the pictures of Willis from her accounts. However, Willis still has the images of his ex from last year.