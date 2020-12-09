Oh no! Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is in yet another situation after his probation officer had to ask the judge to take action because he’s very far behind on his community service hours following his release from prison, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months behind bars last year for tax evasion and 500 hours of community service, but so far he has only completed 18 hours, despite the fact that he was released from prison in September 2019.

Sorrentino’s probation officer has even given him ideas for places to volunteer, such as at Toys for Tots, food banks or at his local church, but the reality star seems to have made no effort to finish his hours.

He was also scheduled to volunteer in August but did not do so due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, his probation officer has even suggested volunteering at home if the pandemic is that much of a concern for him and has reminded him “at nearly every interaction to find a venue for community service.”

Since the warnings didn’t get through to Sorrentino, the judge will now issue a written warning to the MTV personality, which may get the message across.

Sorrentino’s tax evasion story dates back to 2014 when he and his brother Marc were indicted for tax offensives and conspiring to defraud the United States after they reportedly did not pay taxes properly on an $8.9 million income from 2010 to 2012. In 2017, both Sorrentino and his brother were indicted on tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

In 2018, Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion, while Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. Sorrentino got a shorter sentence of eight months in prison with two years supervised release, while his brother was hit with two years behind bars.

Sorrentino was also issued community service, a $123,913 restitution fee and a fine of $10,000. The fines have been paid but as Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Pesce, is expecting a baby in May 2021, it might be a good idea to get those community service hours out of the way now.

Sorrentino also isn’t the only Jersey Shore star in a legal spat at the moment as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese are being sued by the Meatball Shop for their meatball-themed merchandise.