Reality TV star Jon Gosselin says his children should speak out amid allegations that he physically abused his 16-year-old son, Collin Gosselin.

The 43-year-old appeared on The Dr. Oz Show on Tuesday, November 10, where he told the host, Mehmet Oz, that he thinks “the kids need to talk,” Us Weekly revealed in their sneak peek. “I mean, I’m giving them the outlet of, ‘If you want to talk to the public because you’re public [people], you have every opportunity to do these things.'”

Earlier this year, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star was the center of an investigation conducted by the Berks County Children & Youth Services in Pennsylvania after Collin alleged that his father had caused “bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.”

THE BATTLE IS ON! THE BIGGEST CELEBRITY CHILD CUSTODY BATTLES

The CYS report did not explicitly name Jon as the perpetrator, but his son spoke up on Instagram in a post that has since been deleted. “My dad is a liar,” he wrote in September. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

A source told PEOPLE in September that the incident occurred when Collin became angry when the two were talking in a car.

“Collin got furious and was screaming and swearing. When they got home, he was still screaming and cursing and he went into the garage and got… a big heavy bottle of liquid — and hurled it at Jon’s car, denting it,” the source said. “Jon got out of the car enraged, put him in a headlock, punched him square in the nose, and when Collin fell to the ground, then he kicked him in the ribs.”

HOW TO CO-PARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN

District Attorney John Adams told Us Weekly that “there was no citation or charges filed as a result of the incident” and that they were only made aware of the one allegation.

His ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, alleged that Jon was a “violent and abusive person,” which his representatives denied. He then told Entertainment Tonight in September that she was “making false accusations about things that never occurred.”

Jon thinks the only way for the pair to ever get along is via “an intervention” from their kids.

“I have no idea if they’ll reach out in that way,” he told Dr. Oz. “I’ve let that in their court and I’m just focused on the two that are living with me because there’s so much going on with therapies and work and COVID and everything else.”

SUPER SUPPORTERS: THE MOST EXPENSIVE CHILD SUPPORT & ALIMONY SETTLEMENTS

The DJ shares eight children with the 45-year old blonde beauty — sextuplets Collin, Aadan, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah, as well as twins Cara and Madelyn. Jon and Kate wed in 1999 and called it quits a decade later.

After Collin was expelled from school and then homeschooled, Jon eventually got custody of him in 2018. Hannah also lives with her father. The other six children live with their mother and have distanced themselves from Jon.

The Dr. Oz Show airs on Fox on weekdays at 1 p.m. ET.