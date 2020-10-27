As Paris Hilton would say, “that’s hot!” Kathy Hilton is the newest member to join season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton will star alongside sister Kyle Richards on the reality series. The duo’s third sister, Kim Richards, previously appeared in five seasons of RHOBH.

Kathy got married to husband Richard Hilton in 1979 after first meeting at the age of 15. Besides Paris, 39, and Nicky, 37, the parents share sons Conrad, 26, and Barron, 30.

Younger sister Kyle, 51, recently talked about Kathy, 61, joining the reality show cast on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after Lisa Vanderpump‘s exit. “I mean, I would be happy … I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on?” Kyle said at the time. “My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this, but she’s one the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Speculation that Kathy would be joining the show began when she was spotted out to dinner with Cohen last year. However, Cohen clarified the interaction while on WWHL and denied the reports that he tried to woo her onto the show. The TV personality said the two were sitting next to each other at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif., and took a snap together.

“With that said, never say never,” Kyle chimed in at the time, which led Cohen to respond: “Never say never, exactly.”

Kathy won’t be the only new member entering into the drama-filled group. Crystal Kung Minkoff will also be starring in season 11. The entrepreneur founded Real Coco — a company that offers coconut products — and shares son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5 with husband and director Rob Minkoff.

The new cast news comes after Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards exited the reality show. After three seasons on RHOBH, Mellencamp, 39, announced her contract had not been renewed in September. For her part, Richards confirmed she would be leaving the show on her own accord.

The 49-year-old actress — who appeared on two seasons of the show — announced her departure in September after it was alleged she had an affair with Brandi Glanville, which she has repeatedly denied.

The current cast members for season 11 include Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, with Sutton Stracke making an appearance in a friend capacity.