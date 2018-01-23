A night filled with ups and downs.

It’s their anniversary! Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney were celebrating one year of marriage. Even though the two were out celebrating, the evening took a turn when the two revealed that they suffered a miscarriage. The spouses previously said they are interested in adopting, but agreed they want another biological child. While discussing future family plans, Maci brought it up to Taylor and the camera crew and it didn’t settle well. Taylor had to step away from the cameras for a moment after he was silent regarding the heartbreaking news.

Tyler Baltierra is a busy man, but exhausted. The reality star dad was juggling a business and his family, but it was clearly taking a toll on him. He admitted to his mom, Kim, that he has been interested in seeking help at a treatment center, but with everything going on, he can’t leave. Despite being overwhelmed, he and Catelynn Lowell had a photo shoot for their clothing line for kids, and it didn’t run so smoothly. She ended up losing the keys to their car, which left him annoyed. To make the stress even worse, their house is no where near finished and they still have a lot of work to do.

Surprise! Amber Portwood revealed that she is expecting her second child, but her first with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. While vacationing in Hawaii, the two learned the news and announced it to their MTV crew, whom were in shock. Andrew opened up to the producers about how he is “terrified” about the news, but still excited. Amber has been open about her fears for the future, with the baby and with Andrew.

Farrah Abraham and her family are still on their trip in Italy and it’s about to become even more memorable! Her dad, Michael, planned to propose to his longtime girlfriend, Amy. Luckily, Farrah’s mom, Debra, joined in on the vacation and they were all able to get along…somewhat!

