Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Confides in Ex Maci Bookout About Divorce From Estranged Wife Mackenzie: 'It's Because of My Addiction'

ok split taylor
Source: @rcedwards85/Instagram/@macideshanebookout/Instagram/@mackedwards95/Instagram
By:

Aug. 3 2023, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ryan Edwards got candid about his divorce from estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards.

On the Wednesday, August 2, episode, the 35-year-old called his ex and baby mama Maci Bookout, 31, to break the news about the end of his relationship with Mackenzie, 26.

teen mom
Source: @mackedwards95/Instagram

"Mackenzie is being an absolute pain in my a--. She don't know why she left, it's been everything under the sun," Ryan told Maci. "It's because of my addiction, because I was outside in my garage."

In response, Maci suggested Ryan "keep focusing on you and all these crazy children and stay away from her." She also added that she would update their son, Bentley, 14, about the current situation.

Maci then explained her stance on the relationship between her ex and his soon-to-be former wife.

"It's not shocking to me. I know when we filmed the reunion and had that conversation about starting fresh with co-parenting, she's not gonna let this happen," she noted of the dynamics between the families. "And then she lost her mind anytime him and Bentley were gonna go do something because she couldn't go, because it was supposed to be the two of them."

teen mom
Source: @rcedwards85/Instagram
She added that the trouble with the former couple likely started due to Ryan and Bentley's "relationship growing," as well as her and Ryan "trying to work together."

"I don't think she can handle it. Bentley is the one that pays for all of this, so we have to stay on the same team," Maci continued.

MORE ON:
Ryan Edwards

Maci confessed that when she told her son about the drama, he was "kind of shocked" but wasn't "bothered by it or upset." The reality TV star mentioned how she was not surprised by his reaction "because he's never really been a big fan of Mackenzie's."

The day after the call, Mackenzie filed a protection petition against Ryan, claiming he held a knife to her along with other domestic violence allegations.

teen mom
Source: @macideshanebookout/Instagram

Ryan quickly disputed the alleged claims, saying, "She said I f------ held a knife to her back or something like that … f--- no, that's so dumb."

"Everyone knows when I get angry, I get f------ angry. So she's gonna use that against me. But I ain't never put my hands on a woman ever before," he expressed to TV producers.

Source: OK!

Mackenzie filed for divorce against Ryan in February, 18 days after he violated the protective order.

