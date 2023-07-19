Maci Bookout Supports Troubled and Tearful Ex Ryan Edwards After His Arrest During First Cordial Conversation in Years: Watch
Despite all of their past turmoil, Maci Bookout made it clear to ex-fiancé and baby daddy Ryan Edwards that she'll always be there for him.
In a preview for the Wednesday, July 19, season premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the co-parents of Bentley, 14, sat down face-to-face for the first time in years.
The chat started off by Edwards revealing he was headed to rehab in Austin, Tx., for "30 to 45 days" to get help for drug abuse, something that's resulted in arrests and even a jail stint earlier this year.
"I don't even like myself when I get f***** up," he confessed, to which Bookout laughed and replied, "I can only imagine. I don't like you either."
The two discussed how they should let their son known about Edwards' rehab stay, to which Bookout said, "I think he would like having that conversation with you because I know he’s been worried about you."
"He can only imagine what you’re going through," she continued. "I think he feels like you’re alone and is like, 'That would suck.'"
The pair's conversation took an emotional turn when the mom-of-three — who also shares two kids with husband Taylor Kinney — brought up his mental health struggles.
"When you got arrested this last time, they said, 'He has been on suicide watch.' Then I was really worried," she confessed. "You need to talk somebody about that."
"What do you tell somebody?" he replied.
"It would be devastating to a lot of people if you weren't here," she insisted as Edwards began to wipe away a tear. "I’d rather you be a pain in my a** but be here than not."
The clip ended by the author telling him to reach out to her if he ever needs support: "Next time, just call me."
Before the exes' chat, Bookout admitted she "never imagined they would be in a place" where they could even have a cordial conversation, but "time and therapy" do wonders.
The two didn't communicate for years after Edwards spiraled out of control due to his addiction. He also endured troubled with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards, who filed for divorce this past February after six years of marriage.
Mackenzie, who shares two children with the troubled reality star, also accused him of abuse.