Looking good, mama! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry flaunted her post-baby body wearing a sports bra and bike shorts in a photo taken less than three weeks after giving birth to baby No. 4, son Creed.

Kail shared the picture on Saturday, August 15, which showed off her bare midsection, while responding to a fan via a Q&A session on Instagram. “Hey boo. May you please vlog again on YouTube with the boys. I miss y’all,” the fan asked.

Kail responded, “Yes, I will try. Once I’m cleared to work out I was going to try to vlog through my fitness journey! If I can find an editor to help with videos, I’ll do that!”

The MTV mama seems to already be planning on hitting the gym to get back in shape after giving birth to her fourth son. It is custom to wait for approval from your doctor before jumping back into a workout regimen after giving birth.

CHRIS LOPEZ’S DAD REACTS TO GRANDSON CREED’S BIRTH AMID ONGOING DRAMA WITH KAILYN LOWRY

Kail has always been open about her struggles with weight and her body image. In her book Hustle and Heart she revealed that “for years I struggled with eating disorders, and I was extremely self-conscious about my weight.”

“I’d committed so thoroughly to working out and maintaining a healthy diet, but it was clear there was only so much I could do to change the shape of my body,” the reality star wrote.

In 2016, Kail underwent plastic surgery to achieve what she saw as her ideal figure. She chose celeb surgeon Michael “Dr. Miami” Salzhauer, and he performed liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a Brazilian butt lift, which is when fat is transferred from the stomach area to the booty.

TAKING A LOOK AT THE BEST TEEN MOM ALUM CLAP BACKS TO HATERS

The 28-year-old wrote in her book: “My decision to get plastic surgery came down to one simple thing: ‘I’m human.. I care how I look.’”

After her surgery, Kail got pregnant and gave birth to third son Lux in 2017.

Now a mother of four, Kail got candid about how she’s coping to life after welcoming newborn son Creed.

During another Q&A session on Instagram, Friday, August 14, a fan asked: “Does having a fourth blessing make a difference on how exhausted you are?”

“I’ve been hanging in there. But I am tired today,” the Teen Mom alum replied.

‘TEEN MOM 2’ STAR KAILYN LOWRY REVEALS 4TH SON’S NAME IN ADORABLE NEW PHOTO

The MTV star gave birth to her fourth son on July 30, her second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Kail is also a mom to 10 year-old Isaac, and 6-year-old Lincoln.

Kail said the one big difference between Creed and her older sons during the newborn stage is that Creed has colic, which is “frequent, prolonged and intense crying or fussiness in a healthy infant,” according to Mayo Clinic.