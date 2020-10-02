NeNe Leakes‘ time with The Real Housewives of Atlanta has come to an end, and now the reality star will be addressing her exit from the show in an interview with Tamron Hall on Friday, October 2.

In a preview of the clip, which was released Thursday, October 1, Leakes is quite emotional about her exit. Hall said, “NeNe, you didn’t know I could see you in the commercial break. You’ve been crying this entire break.”

“You said you want to meet potentially with the folks over at Bravo behind the scenes if you think that something can be worked out,” Hall continued. “These allegations, again, very serious. Discrimination, bullying.”

Leakes has also been lashing out ever since she announced she would leaving the series.

When asked by a Twitter fan if Bravo would give her a spinoff show, the 52-year-old responded, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any capacity.”

Another fan followed up by saying that it sounded like Bravo pushed her out and asked if that was the story Leakes wanted out there.

“They definitely did,” Leakes responded, confirming many fans’ suspicions.

In a recent series of tweets, Leakes accused Bravo of manipulating Black women to say negative things about each other “while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down.”

“They using me for ratings like they have always done,” she revealed.

Leakes had announced that she would be leaving RHOA in a YouTube video, which was released on September 17. She joined the show in 2008 when it had premiered but left the series in 2015. Leakes returned for its 10th season in 2017.

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows,” Leakes said. “I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. I want to thank Bravo for all the memories. Thank you to the cast for all of the memories.”