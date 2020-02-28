"She’s happier and more in love than she’s ever been, her business is doing well, so she has a lot going on. It seems like she will have no choice but to talk to Kelly about moving past everything at some point.” The insider added, “It’s too early to tell what everyone’s real storyline are going to be, but they all know new faces are coming. They were all left feeling nervous after Vicki and Tamra were not returning, so they’re thankful to be coming back. Kelly really wants one of her friends to join the new cast and the ladies are still waiting to see who the new ladies are as they haven’t begun filming, but they all gave recommendations.”