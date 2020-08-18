Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas is going to look a lot different when it returns. Despite LeeAnne Locken leaving the series, her former friend and castmate D’Andra Simmons didn’t hold back while addressing her absence.

“In my opinion, it will be probably the best season we’ve ever had because the show is amazing this year,” Simmons said while chatting with Derek Zagami on RealiTea With Derek Z . “It’s not because [Locken’s] not on the show, it’s just a different group of girls, a different vibe and you will not be disappointed. I will tell you that 100 percent.”

“There’s drama, there’s storyline, there’s so much going on, more than we have ever had going on,” she added.

When talking about Locken’s time on the show, Simmons said that “she was a very big character that kind of brought things down at certain levels when she would talk about things that made other people uncomfortable.”

The two women were great friends before joining the show. However, after four seasons their friendship took a nasty turn when Simmons questioned the faithfulness of Locken’s then soon-to-be husband, Rich Emberlin.

Locken, 53, thought her friend was trying to ruin her wedding and relationship with the rumor and demanded an apology. Simmons took responsibility for her actions but refused to “refute the truth I know,” claiming that she still believed Rich had been unfaithful.

The two friends tried to repair their relationship a few times, but the damage was already done. So much so, Simmons, 51, admitted she didn’t think their issues could be resolved while attending the Season 4 reunion.

“You like to shock people out of their seat. You’re like the Howard Stern of the Housewives,” Simmons told Locken at the time.

Locken also made headlines after she made some racially insensitive comments toward castmate Kary Brittingham while on vacation in Thailand. However, Locken apologized for her remarks. “I know every bone in my body, and I know I don’t have a single bone that believes in discrimination,” she said. “I believe in inclusion. I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments.”

In February 2020, Locken confirmed to PEOPLE that she would not be returning to RHOD after four seasons.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” Locken said.

“Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me,” she continued. “I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

Meanwhile, Simmons gave a sneak peek of what she’s been up to since the show wrapped, and the Bravo personality revealed that she has a new TV gig in the works. “It’s an irreverent cooking show,” Simmons revealed to Derek Z.

Simmons’ hopes her new show — which will include her husband and best friends — will get viewers to see a different side of the housewife.

“After a few glasses of wine on a Sunday, some things happen in the kitchen, a lot of talk about sex … and different things,” she explained.