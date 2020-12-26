Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador decided to celebrate Christmas in Cabo with her three children, Stella, Adeline, and Sophie, and to say that fans are furious by the family’s international gathering would be an understatement.

On December 25, the 56-year-old posted a photo of her clan right before Christmas dinner was served, with an accompanying caption that read: “Christmas dinner in Cabo with my girls and best friend since 6th grade and her children!

“Haven’t been away with all 3 of my girls for a few years now. Enjoying it all and we are being safe to follow all COVID protocol. Merry Christmas to all!!!”

But earlier in the day, the reality star’s 19-year-old daughter Sophie had posted a TikTok video as she ditched L.A. to join her mother and siblings out in Mexico, giving a clear indication that the family ignored California’s stay-at-home order despite rising cases in COVID hospitalizations.

Sophie has since deleted her TikTok video, but Beador’s post — which has amassed over 24,000 likes — remains up on her Instagram page.

Clearly taken aback by her “insensitive” decision to fly during a pandemic, one fan wrote in the comment section: “How disgusting of you guys to still be traveling when everyone else is barred from leaving the country because they’re following orders.”

Obviously she is not following CDC protocols (no non essential travel) which for me means her tincture company isn’t following protocols either. I won’t be buying. Odd choice to make so public when starting a company providing something you ingest during a PANDEMIC. — Suzanne (@momof2buckets) December 26, 2020

A completely tone deaf photo to post. You should be ashamed by how entitled and ignorant this makes you look. How about donating even half of the money spent on flights to the Health care workers who sacrificed themselves to care for you when you got covid? Mortifying — lowkey bravoholic (@LBravoholic) December 26, 2020

Another person echoed similar words, adding: “how are you being safe if you’re traveling internationally in a pandemic and meeting up with people you don’t live with?”

Another proceeded: “How are you following covid protocol when part of said protocol is not to travel. You are not that bright, considering you and your girls already had covid.”

Beador and her three girls tested positive for the novel coronavirus back in July 2020, and while the family quickly recovered, fans are perplexed as to why they would think that traveling during the Christmas period would be deemed as acceptable.

At the time, Beador appeared cautious of her surroundings after sharing with the public that she and her daughters were battling COVID-19, insisting how she was taking desperate measures to forestall the possibilities of infecting those around her.

The girls isolated in separate rooms in the same house for two weeks before they were tested again when they learned the results had come back negative.

“Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms),” she explained.

“A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected.”

Beador’s scare with coronavirus over the summer was documented in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County on December 23, where it was revealed she had taken three tests prior to being told she had contracted the illness.

After learning about the news, she confided in her boyfriend John Janssen about her diagnosis, saying: “I have so many emotions going right now. I’m worried because of my lungs and I feel bad for you and I’m f***king pissed at my kids for their carelessness.

“And bringing it home and hanging out with 20 or 30 kids with no masks on, knowing that I’m at risk.”