After she played Princess Diana on The Crown, Emma Corrin admitted she would be too starstruck if she saw Prince William or Prince Harry out and about.

“I can’t imagine,” Corrin told GQ Hype about what it would be like for William and Harry to watch the show. “I’m not going to say it doesn’t matter, because that would be ignorant. If someone made a program about my grandma, who died last year, that would be difficult for me to watch.”

“I’d be interested to know what they think,” the 24-year-old added. “If I ever saw them at a party, I’d probably leave!”

The rising star was “sad” to only appear in one series of The Crown, while her costars have appeared in two, but she has “moved on.” Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role for season five and six.

According to Corrin, Prince Charles and Diana should have never been together. “The real mistake was that the marriage happened in the first place,” she said.

The Pennyworth star felt the series was sad except for “the 20 minutes when Charles and Diana are happy in episode six.”

“She had this idea of what she wanted it to be,” she said about Diana. “Because she was so young. I drew on my own experience for that. I think of myself as young, but I was 23 when we were filming. Diana was 19; 16 at the start.”

According to the actress, researching the role was daunting due to the “overload” of footage of Diana. “I found it very overwhelming and frustrating,” she said. The clips quickly became “stagnant” and unhelpful, and it was better to look past the video tapes to figure out who the late Princess really was.

On November 15, Corrin posted a shout-out to her fellow Crown cast members on Instagram. “Happy crown day everyone!” she wrote as she posed next to a picture of herself playing Diana. “Sending all my love to my fellow cast and crew, wish we could all be squeezing each other. Thank you Peter, Suzanne, Ben, Rob, Nina, Michael, Andy, Jess, Julian, Paul for believing in me.”

The fourth season of The Crown was released on Netflix on Sunday, November 15.