French investigators want to speak to Prince Andrew as a key witness after they arrested another one of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, model agency boss Jean-Luc Brunel, The Sun reported.

Virginia Roberts, who also alleged that she was made to have sex with the Duke, said that she had similar experiences with Brunel. Prince Andrew previously denied ever meeting Roberts, but the two were photographed together while Roberts was still a minor.

While Prince Andrew previously said he would help authorities in a statement — where he said he regretted his association with Epstein — he has not yet taken up that promise and is said to be avoiding U.S. investigators. The Prince’s royal status can make it difficult for French authorities to summon him.

SEX CLAIMS, FIERY INTERVIEWS & FAMILY TROUBLES: PRINCE ANDREW’S BIGGEST SCANDALS

“We have issued numerous appeals for witnesses and Prince Andrew is clearly a witness to Epstein’s conduct over many years,” one source told the outlet. “Beyond that Andrew is said to have visited Epstein’s home in Paris and had relations with the victims Brunel is accused of abusing. Andrew’s testament is crucial and he could of course be summoned.”

“At long last another accused Epstein enabler is being brought to justice,” a lawyer for one of Brunel’s alleged victims said. “Prince Andrew — time to make good on your promise of co-operating with authorities, or you may be next.”

THE 15 MOST EMBARRASSING SCANDALS THE ROYAL FAMILY WISHES WE’D FORGET

Prince Andrew denied being involved in Epstein’s alleged sex ring and claimed to have never met the women who came forward against him. “He has never met Brunel. No ifs, no buts,” a source close to Andrew revealed.

Brunel was charged with raping minors and sexual harassment, which could result in a life sentence.

Brunel denied all of the allegations, but prosecutors claim that his agency, MC2, was actually a cover-up for a sex trafficking ring run by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Brunel is accused of trafficking girls to Epstein’s Little St. James private island, which has been nicknamed “Paedo Island.”

On Friday, December 18, Brunel was accused of raping girls between 15 and 18 years old and was also “suspected of having organized the transport and lodging of girls or young women on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein.” The 74-year-old was placed on preliminary charges for allegedly sexually harassing a 16 year old girl.

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

Brunel was arrested on Wednesday, December 16, at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris as he attempted to board a flight to Senegal. Sources claim that Brunel wanted to leave France to keep a low-profile in Africa.

Allegations against Brunel have dated back to ’80s when several models accused him of sexual abuse on a TV documentary but nothing came of the claims.

Meanwhile, as Ghislaine awaits her 2021 trail for her alleged involvement in Epstein’s sex ring, the socialite was pictured with Brunel on Little St. James in 2003, and Brunel was said to have been a passenger on Epstein’s private jet at least 25 times. Maxwell has been putting together a bail bid in prison to be home for the holidays and still claims to be innocent.