It’s not easy to stand up against your loved ones! Princess Beatrice was reportedly distraught after Prince Andrew’s Pizza Express alibi was proven untrue.

“This is particularly heartbreaking actually. I think Princess Beatrice has been very brave to say that she can’t remember that. She does love her father, and she wouldn’t want to say anything that would make his situation worse,” royal biographer Angela Levin said.

“But the fact that she decided to be honest in terms of what she saw is very very commendable, I think. It does put him in the pizza or in the soup, as it were. What is important is that the Royal Family, i.e. the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, have decided that Andrew does not represent them anymore. This is their way of standing up themselves,” she added.

“He has tried very recently to come back and be helpful, particularly since Meghan and Harry are no longer around. But it was made very clear that he doesn’t stand a chance. This is their way of being honorable themselves,” she said.

The Duke said he had taken his daughter to “a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at about 4 or 5 in the afternoon” on March 10, 2001, “because the Duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there.” However, the Princess doesn’t recall that her father was there, and the family who hosted the party doesn’t remember him being there either.

That said, the Princess is not a working member of the royal family and is the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at an American software company called Afiniti.

Shortly after the interview, Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties and stated that it “has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support.”

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” he said.

At the time, he said he continues “to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”

“His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure,” he said.

The Prince said he was willing to help law enforcement with the case, but he reportedly has made no such moves and is still on a hiatus from his royal work.

Earlier this week, Prince Andrew’s spokeswoman did not confirm or deny that he stayed in Epstein’s New York home on a royal trip in 2001. The Daily Mail uncovered the “private” residence the Prince stayed at on the last night of the 3-day trip, despite the fact that he claimed that he didn’t stay at Epstein’s mansion during the Newsnight interview.