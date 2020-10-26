Time to update your resumé! Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking for a housekeeper for Kensington Palace.

The most “paramount” skills the new staff member needs is the ability to maintain “confidentiality” and exercise “discretion at all times.”

The royal couple — who tied the knot in 2011 — are looking for someone to care for their primary home in London, where they reside with children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. The new “exciting opportunity” requires the staff member to support all housekeeping operations and take charge when the Senior Housekeeper is off, according to the job description. “You will be keen to take on new challenges as these arise and develop your own knowledge and skills.”

The job listing urges someone who is a “self-starter,” “enjoys working collaboratively” and is ready to “join a supportive and positive team.” The candidate must be able to “manage a varied workload, show initiative, be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel,” which means possibly helping out at their other home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — who are both 38-years-old — spent almost a year at Anmer Hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to their London abode. Older siblings George and Charlotte are attending the school of St. Thomas’s Battersea in London while little Louis remains at home with his parents.

Kate and William made Kensington Palace their primary residence in 2017. The love birds wanted to move closer to their royal engagements and focus on their charity work. They previously resided at Anmer Hall where the father of three could focus on his role as an air ambulance pilot.

The newest job opening follows a posting for an apprentice cleaner for the Queen at Windsor Castle. The chosen applicant — who will start at a salary of £19,140 — will be responsible for “upkeep and care of a wide range of interiors and items,” and will live in the royal residence. The application period for that job has already closed.

The application period for the Kensington housekeeper position ends on November 7. Click here to apply, and good luck!