From the battle of the brothers to the battle of the sister-in-laws, the royal family can’t catch a break. It seems Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are far from a happy family as Meghan continues to outshine Kate as the new princess in town.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the spotlight for years prior to Harry and Meghan’s arrival on the scene. The world watched the lovebirds’ romance blossom over time — from their blissful wedding day to the growth of their adorable family. However, everything changed when the red-headed prince decided to marry the Hollywood actress.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial relationship and separation from the monarchy caused a nationwide stir as the media and public continue to follow the 36-year-old and the Suits alum’s every move. While Kate may be the ideal Duchess, Meghan seems to be the fan-favorite as she continues to challenge the monarchy’s old-fashion norms. From showing PDA with her hubby to sharing her controversial opinions on political and societal matters, Meghan refuses to abide by the traditional rules and regulations.

The sister-in-laws first met in 2017 when Harry brought Meghan to Kensington Palace — where William and Kate live with their children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. While their first interaction “went well,” Kate still had her concerns about Harry’s speedy relationship with Meghan. According to the Royals at War book author, Kate tried to warn Harry that “he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate,” but the father of one happily decided to wed Meghan in 2018.

The tides quickly turned in Meghan and Kate’s relationship leading up to the actress’ wedding day. According to the book, Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle, Kate was reportedly furious with Meghan after she yelled at one of Kate’s staffers.

“Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people’s princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers,” the author explained.

Following Meghan’s outburst, the royal turned Hollywood couple and William and Kate professionally parted ways. Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and out of Kensington Palace in London. Multiple royal reports cited the wives’ tension to be what prompted the move.

Their relationship only worsened after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping away from their senior royal duties on the eve of Kate’s birthday. (Talk about stealing the spotlight!) The two “couldn’t [have been] further apart,” a source previously told Us Weekly of Kate and Meghan’s relationship.

Harry and the 39-year-old spent some time in Canada following their bombshell announcement before they finished up their duties in March. Their final royal obligation was attending the Commonwealth Day services with William and Kate, and Kate made it known that she was not thrilled to see her far removed sister-in-law. “It was a real slap in the face, especially the way Kate gave Meghan the cold shoulder. Meghan tried to take the high road and strike up a conversation, but Kate basically blanked her,” a source previously reported.

Meghan continues to receive harsh backlash after she stepped away from her royal life to start anew in Hollywood. On the other hand, “Kate feels very much more relaxed” with the duo gone. “Someone who knows Kate well said ‘the atmosphere since the Sussexes left has noticeably improved. Kate does not feel she has to compete now. She has gone back to a much simpler style,'” a source dished to The Sun.

While the sister-in-laws planned to reunite for Christmas, Meghan and Harry won’t be returning over the pond due to the pandemic. Instead, William, Kate and their children will be decorating their own Christmas trees and helping their grandmother Carole Middleton decorate her tree via a virtual call. Harry and Meghan will host their first Christmas soirée with guests David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee.